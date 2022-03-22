A crew chief assigned to the 18th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, Kadena Air Base, Japan launches an F-15C Eagle on the Tsuiki Air Base flightline, March 22, 2022. The aircraft arrived in Fukuoka for the Aviation Training Relocation program, which increases operational readiness and improves interoperability with our Japanese allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 03:42 Photo ID: 7103146 VIRIN: 220322-F-LQ965-0111 Resolution: 5733x3225 Size: 10.24 MB Location: TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training [Image 27 of 27], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.