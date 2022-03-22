44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training

Crew chiefs assigned to the 18th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, Kadena Air Base, Japan, prepare several F-15C Eagles for flight on the first day of the Tsuiki Aviation Training Relocation program, March 22, 2022. TATR is a result of the May 2006 United States-Japan roadmap for realignment implementation, a bilateral program aimed at increasing operational readiness and improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

Date Taken: 03.22.2022
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
Photo by SSgt Kyle Johnson