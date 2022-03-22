Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training [Image 27 of 27]

    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training

    TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JAPAN

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, takes off from the Tsuiki Air Base flightline, March 22, 2022. The aircraft arrived in Fukuoka for the Aviation Training Relocation program, which increases operational readiness and improves interoperability with our Japanese allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 03:42
    Photo ID: 7103150
    VIRIN: 220322-F-LQ965-0118
    Resolution: 5134x2888
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training [Image 27 of 27], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USAF

    JASDF

    TAGS

    #TeamKadena #Kadena #PACAF #INDO-PACOM #ATR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT