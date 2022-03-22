44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2A takes off from the Tsuiki Air Base flightline, March 22, 2022. The aircraft stationed at the base participated in the March 2022 iteration of the Aviation Training Relocation program with the U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Location: TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JP