DESRON 31 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

220318-N-OT701-1119 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Mar. 18, 2021) Capt. Don Rauch speaks during a change of command ceremony. Capt. Ken Athans was relieved by Rauch as Commander, Destroyer Squadron 31 during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)
|03.18.2022
|03.18.2022 23:34
|7100201
|220318-N-OT701-1119
|6652x4437
|1.64 MB
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|2
|0
