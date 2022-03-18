DESRON 31 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

220318-N-OT701-1031 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Mar. 18, 2021) Chief Quartermaster David Belt bows his head during a prayer at a change of command ceremony. Capt. Ken Athans was relieved by Capt. Don Rauch as Commander, Destroyer Squadron 31 during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

