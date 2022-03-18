DESRON 31 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

220318-N-OT701-1008 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Mar. 18, 2021) Rear Adm. Timothy Kott, Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, is piped aboard during a change of command ceremony. Capt. Ken Athans was relieved by Capt. Don Rauch as Commander, Destroyer Squadron 31, during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

