220318-N-OT701-1050 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Mar. 18, 2021) Rear Adm. Timothy Kott, Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, pins a Legion of Merit award on Capt. Ken Athans during a change of command ceremony. Athans was relieved by Capt. Don Rauch as Commander, Destroyer Squadron 31 during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 23:34
|Photo ID:
|7100199
|VIRIN:
|220318-N-OT701-1050
|Resolution:
|5685x3792
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DESRON 31 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DESRON 31 Holds Change of Command Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT