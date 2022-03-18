DESRON 31 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

220318-N-OT701-1050 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Mar. 18, 2021) Rear Adm. Timothy Kott, Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, pins a Legion of Merit award on Capt. Ken Athans during a change of command ceremony. Athans was relieved by Capt. Don Rauch as Commander, Destroyer Squadron 31 during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

