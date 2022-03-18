220318-N-OT701-1042 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Mar. 18, 2021) Rear Adm. Timothy Kott, Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, speaks during a change of command ceremony. Capt. Ken Athans was relieved by Capt. Don Rauch as Commander, Destroyer Squadron 31 during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 23:34
|Photo ID:
|7100198
|VIRIN:
|220318-N-OT701-1042
|Resolution:
|5944x3965
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DESRON 31 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
