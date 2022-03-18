Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DESRON 31 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 9]

    DESRON 31 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Hall 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    220318-N-OT701-1042 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Mar. 18, 2021) Rear Adm. Timothy Kott, Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, speaks during a change of command ceremony. Capt. Ken Athans was relieved by Capt. Don Rauch as Commander, Destroyer Squadron 31 during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

