220318-N-OT701-1095 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Mar. 18, 2021) Capt. Don Rauch salutes Rear Adm. Timothy Kott, Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, as he assumes command during a change of command ceremony. Capt. Ken Athans was relieved by Rauch as Commander, Destroyer Squadron 31 during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 23:34
|Photo ID:
|7100200
|VIRIN:
|220318-N-OT701-1095
|Resolution:
|6936x4626
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
DESRON 31 Holds Change of Command Ceremony
