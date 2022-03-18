DESRON 31 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

220318-N-OT701-1095 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Mar. 18, 2021) Capt. Don Rauch salutes Rear Adm. Timothy Kott, Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, as he assumes command during a change of command ceremony. Capt. Ken Athans was relieved by Rauch as Commander, Destroyer Squadron 31 during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US