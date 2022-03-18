220318-N-OT701-1011 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Mar. 18, 2021) Sailors parade the colors during a change of command ceremony. Capt. Ken Athans was relieved by Capt. Don Rauch as Commander, Destroyer Squadron 31. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)
This work, DESRON 31 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DESRON 31 Holds Change of Command Ceremony
