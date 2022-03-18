U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ben Nicholls, senior plans officer for the Oklahoma Army National Guard, speaks to a class of Azerbaijan Peacekeeping Brigade troops during a joint partnership strategic planning and unit training management event March 1, 2022, Baku, Azerbaijan. This is the beginning of a doctrinal training plan the Oklahoma National Guard is preparing for the Azerbaijan Peacekeeping Brigade intended to cover military decision making processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
This work, OKNG visits Azerbaijan as part of State Partnership Program [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
OKNG visits Azerbaijan as part of State Partnership Program
