U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ben Nicholls, left, senior plans officer for the Oklahoma Army National Guard, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Karl Hurdle, right, air advisor team lead with the 137th Special Operations Group, Oklahoma Air National Guard speak to Azerbaijan Peacekeeping Brigade troops during a joint partnership strategic planning and unit training management event March 2, 2022, Baku, Azerbaijan. This is the beginning of a doctrinal training plan the Oklahoma National Guard is preparing for the Azerbaijan Peacekeeping Brigade intended to cover military decision making processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 16:14
|Photo ID:
|7099588
|VIRIN:
|220302-Z-AP992-2021
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.09 MB
|Location:
|BAKU, AZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OKNG visits Azerbaijan as part of State Partnership Program [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
