OKNG visits Azerbaijan as part of State Partnership Program

Azerbaijan Peacekeeping Brigade troops discuss developing unit training management objectives during a joint partnership strategic planning and unit training management event March 2, 2022, Baku, Azerbaijan. This is the beginning of a doctrinal training plan the Oklahoma National Guard is preparing for the Azerbaijan Peacekeeping Brigade intended to cover military decision making processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
|03.18.2022
|03.18.2022 16:14
|7099587
|220302-Z-AP992-2019
|8256x5504
|19.4 MB
|BAKU, AZ
|0
|0
