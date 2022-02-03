Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKNG visits Azerbaijan as part of State Partnership Program [Image 6 of 17]

    OKNG visits Azerbaijan as part of State Partnership Program

    BAKU, AZERBAIJAN

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Azerbaijan Peacekeeping Brigade troops Capt. Faiq Mammadov, left, and 1st Lt. Murtuz Zeynalov, middle, speak to U.S. Air Force Maj. Karl Hurdle, air advisor team lead with the 137th Special Operations Group, Oklahoma Air National Guard about their unit training management objectives during a joint partnership strategic planning and unit training management event March 2, 2022, Baku, Azerbaijan. This is the beginning of a doctrinal training plan the Oklahoma National Guard is preparing for the Azerbaijan Peacekeeping Brigade intended to cover military decision making processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

