U.S. Air Force Maj. Karl Hurdle, air advisor team lead with the 137th Special Operations Group, Oklahoma Air National Guard speaks with Azerbaijan Peacekeeping Brigade troops during a joint partnership strategic planning and unit training management event March 2, 2022, Baku, Azerbaijan. This is the beginning of a doctrinal training plan the Oklahoma National Guard is preparing for the Azerbaijan Peacekeeping Brigade intended to cover military decision making processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 16:14 Photo ID: 7099590 VIRIN: 220302-Z-AP992-2013 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 16.98 MB Location: BAKU, AZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OKNG visits Azerbaijan as part of State Partnership Program [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.