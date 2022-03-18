OKNG visits Azerbaijan as part of State Partnership Program

U.S. Army Maj. Randy Dunning, bilateral affairs officer to the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan, speaks to a class of Azerbaijan Peacekeeping Brigade troops during a joint partnership strategic planning and unit training management event March 1, 2022, Baku, Azerbaijan. This is the beginning of a doctrinal training plan the Oklahoma National Guard is preparing for the Azerbaijan Peacekeeping Brigade intended to cover military decision making processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring identifying information.)

