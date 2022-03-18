Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKNG visits Azerbaijan as part of State Partnership Program [Image 17 of 17]

    OKNG visits Azerbaijan as part of State Partnership Program

    BAKU, AZERBAIJAN

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Randy Dunning, bilateral affairs officer to the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan, speaks to a class of Azerbaijan Peacekeeping Brigade troops during a joint partnership strategic planning and unit training management event March 1, 2022, Baku, Azerbaijan. This is the beginning of a doctrinal training plan the Oklahoma National Guard is preparing for the Azerbaijan Peacekeeping Brigade intended to cover military decision making processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring identifying information.)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 16:14
    Photo ID: 7099603
    VIRIN: 220301-Z-AP992-2006
    Resolution: 7989x5326
    Size: 21.3 MB
    Location: BAKU, AZ 
    OKNG visits Azerbaijan as part of State Partnership Program

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Azerbaijan
    137th SOW
    137th Special Operations Wing
    Oklahom National Guard
    AZE OKNG SPP 2022

