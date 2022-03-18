OKNG visits Azerbaijan as part of State Partnership Program

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dale Moss, State Partnership Program director with the Oklahoma Army National Guard, receives a plaque from 1st Lt. Murtuz Zeynalov, with the Azerbaijan Peacekeeping Brigade, at the conclusion of a joint partnership strategic planning and unit training management event March 3, 2022, Baku, Azerbaijan. This is the beginning of a doctrinal training plan the Oklahoma National Guard is preparing for the Azerbaijan Peacekeeping Brigade intended to cover military decision making processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

