U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aleksandr Zenski, a 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance journeyman, joins a Foreign Object Debris walk during a ‘Crew Chief for a Day’ immersion on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 15, 2022. The 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron offers the ‘Crew Chief for a Day’ program where participants are assigned a crew chief from one of the 354th Fighter Wing’s three Aircraft Maintenance Units to shadow for a day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

