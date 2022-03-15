Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aleksandr Zenski, a 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management journeyman; Maj. Jonathan Bucey, a 356th Fighter Squadron F-35 pilot; and Airman 1st Class Ian Spears, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, pose for a photo during a ‘Crew Chief for a Day’ immersion on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 15, 2022. During the immersion, the ‘honorary’ crew chiefs accompany maintenance personnel through the inspections, launch, recovery and refueling of assigned aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    354th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    356th Fighter Squadron
    356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit

