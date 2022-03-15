U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ian Sears, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit (AMU) crew chief (left), and Senior Airman Aleksandr Zenski, a 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance journeyman (right), salute Capt. Jonathan White, a 356th Fighter Squadron F-35 pilot, during a ‘Crew Chief for a Day’ immersion on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 15, 2022. The 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron offers the ‘Crew Chief for a Day’ program where participants are assigned a crew chief from one of the 354th Fighter Wing’s three AMUs to shadow for a day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 13:04
|Photo ID:
|7099147
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-XX992-1121
|Resolution:
|5132x3415
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crew chief for a day [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT