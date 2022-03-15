U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ian Sears, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief (left), and Senior Airman Aleksandr Zenski, a 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance journeyman, perform a pre-flight operation during a ‘Crew Chief for a Day’ immersion on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 15, 2022. During the immersion, the ‘honorary’ crew chiefs accompany maintenance personnel through the inspections, launch, recovery and refueling of assigned aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 13:04 Photo ID: 7099146 VIRIN: 220315-F-XX992-1212 Resolution: 5200x3460 Size: 2.37 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crew chief for a day [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.