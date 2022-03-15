Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crew chief for a day [Image 6 of 15]

    Crew chief for a day

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ian Sears, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit (AMU) crew chief (left), teaches Senior Airman Aleksandr Zenski, a 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance journeyman, marshaling signals during a ‘Crew Chief for a Day’ immersion on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 15, 2022. The 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron offers the ‘Crew Chief for a Day’ program where participants are assigned a crew chief from one of the 354th Fighter Wing’s three AMUs to shadow for a day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 13:04
    Photo ID: 7099149
    VIRIN: 220315-F-XX992-1117
    Resolution: 4863x3236
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew chief for a day [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    354th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    356th Fighter Squadron
    356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit

