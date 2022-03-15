U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aleksandr Zenski, a 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance journeyman (left), and Airman 1st Class Ian Spears, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, pose for a photo during a ‘Crew Chief for a Day’ immersion on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 15, 2022. During the immersion, the ‘honorary’ crew chiefs accompany maintenance personnel through the inspections, launch, recovery and refueling of assigned aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 13:04 Photo ID: 7099153 VIRIN: 220315-F-XX992-1327 Resolution: 5288x3518 Size: 2.64 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crew chief for a day [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.