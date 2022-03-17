Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Infantryman Takes Cover During Firefight [Image 7 of 7]

    Infantryman Takes Cover During Firefight

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army infantryman belonging to 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, takes cover behind a M1126 Stryker in the arctic during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Fort Greely, AK, March 17, 2022. Exercises in JPMRC help validate soldiers’ capabilities to deploy and fight in arctic and regional areas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto).

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 00:31
    Photo ID: 7098294
    VIRIN: 220317-Z-KX552-1126
    Resolution: 3855x5259
    Size: 10.17 MB
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infantryman Takes Cover During Firefight [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    24th Infantry Regiment
    JPMRC2202 Alaska 1-24 US Army Alaska 1st Battalion

