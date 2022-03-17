Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Korea Special Forces Learn About Infantryman Operations [Image 3 of 7]

    South Korea Special Forces Learn About Infantryman Operations

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. James Pyle, the brigade operations sergeant major belonging to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division discusses infantry training tactics and techniques involved during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 to Special Forces Soldiers from South Korea near Ft. Greely, AK, March 17, 2022. Long-term relationships with multinational allies help prepare for future contingencies and operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 00:30
    Photo ID: 7098286
    VIRIN: 220317-Z-KX552-1056
    Resolution: 6720x4175
    Size: 20.39 MB
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Korea Special Forces Learn About Infantryman Operations [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JPMRC2202 Alaska 1-24 US Army Alaska 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team 25th Infantry Division 1-25
