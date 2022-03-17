South Korea Special Forces Learn About Infantryman Operations

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. James Pyle, the brigade operations sergeant major belonging to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division discusses infantry training tactics and techniques involved during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 to Special Forces Soldiers from South Korea near Ft. Greely, AK, March 17, 2022. Long-term relationships with multinational allies help prepare for future contingencies and operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto).

Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US