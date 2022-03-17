A U.S. Army infantryman belonging to 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, utilizes overwhite camouflage while returning fire during a simulated firefight in the arctic during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Ft. Greely, AK, March 17, 2022. Exercises in JPMRC strengthen soldiers’ capabilities to prepare to deploy and fight in arctic environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 00:31 Photo ID: 7098290 VIRIN: 220317-Z-KX552-1121 Resolution: 2393x3498 Size: 5.73 MB Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Infantryman Returns Fire [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.