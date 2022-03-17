Infantrymen Execute Defensive Movements

U.S. Army Soldiers belonging to 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, execute team movements in the arctic during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Ft. Greely, AK, March 17, 2022. Exercises conducted in JPMRC help validate tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary for soldiers to operate in arctic environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto).

