U.S. Army Soldier Bryce Long, an infantry team leader belonging to 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, goes through vehicle inspections in preparation for a training exercise during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Ft. Greely, AK, March 17, 2022. Vehicle preparation is important in arctic environments as it helps soldiers be capable of traveling through regional areas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 00:30 Photo ID: 7098284 VIRIN: 220317-Z-KX552-1045 Resolution: 3951x5759 Size: 9.13 MB Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Infantryman Prepares Vehicle For Firefight Movement [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.