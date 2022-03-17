U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, inspect their vehicles in preparation for a training exercise during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Ft. Greely, AK, March 17, 2022. The exercise focuses on large-scale combat operations in dynamic training environments to provide realistic and relevant situations that will enable soldiers to respond more effectively to regional areas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto).

Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 Photo ID: 7098282 Location: FORT GREELEY, AK, US This work, Infantrymen Prepare Their Vehicle For Firefight [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS