    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Infantrymen Prepare Their Vehicle For Firefight [Image 1 of 7]

    Infantrymen Prepare Their Vehicle For Firefight

    FORT GREELEY, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, inspect their vehicles in preparation for a training exercise during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Ft. Greely, AK, March 17, 2022. The exercise focuses on large-scale combat operations in dynamic training environments to provide realistic and relevant situations that will enable soldiers to respond more effectively to regional areas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 00:30
    Photo ID: 7098282
    VIRIN: 220317-Z-KX552-1022
    Resolution: 5576x3388
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: FORT GREELEY, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infantrymen Prepare Their Vehicle For Firefight [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    24th Infantry Regiment
    JPMRC2202 Alaska 1-24 US Army Alaska 1st Battalion

