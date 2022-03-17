Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Infantrymen Execute Defensive Tactics [Image 4 of 7]

    Infantrymen Execute Defensive Tactics

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers belonging to 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, execute their defensive readiness during an exercise in support of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Ft. Greely, AK, March 17, 2022. Exercises conducted in JPMRC help validate tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary for soldiers to operate in arctic environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 00:31
    Photo ID: 7098288
    VIRIN: 220317-Z-KX552-1072
    Resolution: 6304x4146
    Size: 11.45 MB
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infantrymen Execute Defensive Tactics [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Infantrymen Prepare Their Vehicle For Firefight
    Infantryman Prepares Vehicle For Firefight Movement
    South Korea Special Forces Learn About Infantryman Operations
    Infantrymen Execute Defensive Tactics
    Infantrymen Execute Defensive Movements
    Infantryman Returns Fire
    Infantryman Takes Cover During Firefight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24th Infantry Regiment
    JPMRC2202 Alaska 1-24 US Army Alaska 1st Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT