18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, observes two 62nd Medical Squadron Airmen as they demonstrate first aid procedures at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 15, 2022. Bibb and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th AF command chief, visited 62nd AW units and recognized several of the wing’s outstanding performers during their time. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

