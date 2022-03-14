18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th AF command chief, pose for a photo after presenting Air Force Combat Action Medals to three 62nd Airlift Wing pilots at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 14, 2022. U.S. Air Force Capt. Roni Morthorpe, 1st Lt. Madison Lohman and 1st Lt. Lauren Norell received medals for their honorable service during Operation Allies Refuge in August 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

