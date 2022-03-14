Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord [Image 4 of 8]

    18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord

    WA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th AF command chief, pose for a photo after presenting Air Force Combat Action Medals to three 62nd Airlift Wing pilots at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 14, 2022. U.S. Air Force Capt. Roni Morthorpe, 1st Lt. Madison Lohman and 1st Lt. Lauren Norell received medals for their honorable service during Operation Allies Refuge in August 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 12:40
    Photo ID: 7097329
    VIRIN: 220314-F-AO460-1013
    Resolution: 5653x4038
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pilot
    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    62nd Airlift Wing
    Team McChord
    Operation Allies Refuge

