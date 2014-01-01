(From right) U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, applies a tourniquet to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th AF command chief, following a demonstration by 62nd Medical Squadron Airmen at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 15, 2022. Bibb and Bickley spent two days visiting 62nd AW units and recognized several of the wing’s outstanding performers during their time. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2014
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 12:40
|Photo ID:
|7097330
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-AO460-1002
|Resolution:
|5831x4165
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
