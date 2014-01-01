18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord

(From right) U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, applies a tourniquet to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th AF command chief, following a demonstration by 62nd Medical Squadron Airmen at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 15, 2022. Bibb and Bickley spent two days visiting 62nd AW units and recognized several of the wing’s outstanding performers during their time. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

Date Posted: 03.17.2022