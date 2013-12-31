Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord [Image 1 of 8]

    18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord

    WA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2013

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    (From right) U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, learns about C-17 Globemaster III maintenance from Senior Airman Stephen Berrier, instruments and flight control systems apprentice with the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during his visit at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 14, 2022. As Air Mobility Command’s sole numbered air force, 18th AF ensures the readiness and sustainment of approximately 36,000 active-duty, Air Force Reserve and civilian Airmen at 12 wings and one stand-alone group. With more than 400 aircraft, 18th Air Force supports AMC’s worldwide mission of providing rapid global mobility to America’s armed forces through airlift, aerial refueling and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2013
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 12:40
    This work, 18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    JBLM
    maintenance
    62nd Airlift Wing
    Team McChord

