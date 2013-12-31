(From right) U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, learns about C-17 Globemaster III maintenance from Senior Airman Stephen Berrier, instruments and flight control systems apprentice with the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during his visit at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 14, 2022. As Air Mobility Command’s sole numbered air force, 18th AF ensures the readiness and sustainment of approximately 36,000 active-duty, Air Force Reserve and civilian Airmen at 12 wings and one stand-alone group. With more than 400 aircraft, 18th Air Force supports AMC’s worldwide mission of providing rapid global mobility to America’s armed forces through airlift, aerial refueling and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2013 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 12:40 Photo ID: 7097325 VIRIN: 210314-F-AO460-1001 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 7.57 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.