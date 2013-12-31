Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord [Image 2 of 8]

    18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord

    WA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2013

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    (Center) U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, engages with 62nd Airlift Wing air traffic controllers, during his visit at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 14, 2022. Bibb and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th AF command chief, spent two days visiting 62nd AW units and recognized several of the wing’s outstanding performers during their time. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

    TAGS

    air traffic control
    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    JBLM
    62nd Airlift Wing
    Team McChord

