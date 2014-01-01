Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord [Image 7 of 8]

    18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord

    WA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2014

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th AF command chief, engage with Team McChord Airmen during a breakfast engagement at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March, 15, 2022. The Airmen received the opportunity to be mentored by 18th AF leadership and to ask any questions they had. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

    VIRIN: 220315-F-AO460-1010
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    JBLM
    62nd Airlift Wing
    Team McChord

