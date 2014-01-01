U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th AF command chief, engage with Team McChord Airmen during a breakfast engagement at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March, 15, 2022. The Airmen received the opportunity to be mentored by 18th AF leadership and to ask any questions they had. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2014 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 12:40 Photo ID: 7097332 VIRIN: 220315-F-AO460-1010 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 6.62 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.