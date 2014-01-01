18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th AF command chief, engage with Team McChord Airmen during a breakfast engagement at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March, 15, 2022. The Airmen received the opportunity to be mentored by 18th AF leadership and to ask any questions they had. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2014
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 12:40
|Photo ID:
|7097332
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-AO460-1010
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|6.62 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
