    18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord [Image 6 of 8]

    18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord

    WA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2014

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th AF command chief, upload a vehicle with 62nd Aerial Port Squadron Airmen at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March, 15, 2022. Bibb and Bickley competed with the 62nd APS Port Dawgs to see which team could upload a vehicle faster after recognizing some of the squadron’s top performers. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2014
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 12:40
    This work, 18th AF commander, command chief visit Team McChord [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    APS
    62nd Airlift Wing
    aerial port squadron
    Team McChord

