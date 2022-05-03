U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, taxis on the flight line during the 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 5, 2022. The Heritage Flight program began in March 1997, only a couple of years after ACC was activated almost 30 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)
03.05.2022
03.09.2022
7084945
220305-F-XZ889-1011
6488x4330
8.1 MB
|Location:
AZ, US
5
0
