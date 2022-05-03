U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, taxis on the flight line during the 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 5, 2022. The Heritage Flight program began in March 1997, only a couple of years after ACC was activated almost 30 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 13:35 Photo ID: 7084945 VIRIN: 220305-F-XZ889-1011 Resolution: 6488x4330 Size: 8.1 MB Location: AZ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.