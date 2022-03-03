Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 3 of 17]

    Heritage Flight Training Course

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Haden "Gator" Fullam, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies in formation alongside a P-51 Mustang during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 3, 2022. During the event, civilian warbird pilots and current Air Force demonstration pilots trained together ahead of the 2022 air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 13:34
    Photo ID: 7084931
    VIRIN: 220303-F-XZ889-1024
    Resolution: 6598x4404
    Size: 8.92 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aerial
    Air show
    A-10
    Airpower
    Heritage Flight
    Demo team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT