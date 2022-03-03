U.S. Air Force Maj. Haden "Gator" Fullam, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies in formation alongside a P-51 Mustang during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 3, 2022. During the event, civilian warbird pilots and current Air Force demonstration pilots trained together ahead of the 2022 air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

