U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs aerial demonstrations with a P-51 Mustang during the 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 3, 2022. The HFTC is intended to certify air show pilots for the upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

