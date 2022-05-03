U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot and commander, taxis on the flight line during the 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 5, 2022. The HFTC prepares members of the four ACC single-ship demonstration teams for their upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 13:35
|Photo ID:
|7084943
|VIRIN:
|220305-F-XZ889-1010
|Resolution:
|6028x4023
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
