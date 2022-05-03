Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 17 of 17]

    Heritage Flight Training Course

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, taxis on to the runway during the 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 4, 2022. The HFTC is intended to certify air show pilots for the upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 13:35
    Photo ID: 7084946
    VIRIN: 220305-F-XZ889-1009
    Resolution: 6793x4534
    Size: 8.25 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    airpower
    Viper
    Heritage Flight
    demo team
    DMAFB

