U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, taxis on to the runway during the 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 4, 2022. The HFTC is intended to certify air show pilots for the upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

