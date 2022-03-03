U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies in formation with a P-51 Mustang during the 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 3, 2022. During the course, aircrew practice ground and flight training to enable civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft to fly safely in formations together. The HFTC is also intended to certify air show pilots for the upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 13:34 Photo ID: 7084935 VIRIN: 220303-F-XZ889-1036 Resolution: 5980x3991 Size: 6.95 MB Location: AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.