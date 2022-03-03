U.S. Airmen from the 18th Munitions Squadron assemble, track, load and transport Tactical Air-munitions Rapid Response Packages at night during a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. Readiness exercises are an essential part of ensuring U.S. Airmen are prepared to respond to any potential contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 09:48
|Photo ID:
|7081240
|VIRIN:
|220303-F-GD090-0156
|Resolution:
|7948x5299
|Size:
|36.07 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Special delivery: 18th MUNS sustain deterrence [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
