Special delivery: 18th MUNS sustain deterrence

U.S. Airmen from the 18th Munitions Squadron assemble, track, load and transport Tactical Air-munitions Rapid Response Packages at night during a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. Readiness exercises are an essential part of ensuring U.S. Airmen are prepared to respond to any potential contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

