    Special delivery: 18th MUNS sustain deterrence

    Special delivery: 18th MUNS sustain deterrence

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Vaughn Piwowarski-Mason, 18th Munitions Squadron munitions technician, prepares to guide trucks to the loading zone during a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. The mobilization procedures and training activities conducted during the exercise play a vital role in ensuring Kadena can accomplish the mission at the end of the day, supporting the U.S. alliance with Japan and other partner nations to safeguard the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 09:48
    Photo ID: 7081226
    VIRIN: 220302-F-GD090-0099
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    bombs
    munitions
    18th MUNS
    Indo-PACOM

