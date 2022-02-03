Airman 1st Class Austyn Colon, left, and Senior Airman Vaughn Piwowarski-Mason, right, 18th Munitions Squadron munitions technicians, participate in a Tactical Air-munitions Rapid Response Package training during a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. This routine exercise ensures Airmen are proficient with mobilization procedures and stay up-to-date on their technical training, allowing Kadena to continue operating as a world-class strategic forward base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 09:48 Photo ID: 7081233 VIRIN: 220302-F-GD090-0075 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 49.1 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special delivery: 18th MUNS sustain deterrence [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.