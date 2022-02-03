Airman 1st Class Austyn Colon, left, and Senior Airman Vaughn Piwowarski-Mason, right, 18th Munitions Squadron munitions technicians, participate in a Tactical Air-munitions Rapid Response Package training during a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. This routine exercise ensures Airmen are proficient with mobilization procedures and stay up-to-date on their technical training, allowing Kadena to continue operating as a world-class strategic forward base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 09:48
|Photo ID:
|7081233
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-GD090-0075
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|49.1 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Special delivery: 18th MUNS sustain deterrence [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cesar Navarro
