Special delivery: 18th MUNS sustain deterrence

Senior Airman Vaughn Piwowarski-Mason, 18th Munitions Squadron munitions technician helps guide a pallet of munitions onto a truck during a Tactical Air-munitions Rapid Response Package exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. TARRP is a theater-specific capability which prepares munitions to be sent forward on short notice, enabling units to deploy rapidly and sustain operations until resupply lines can be established. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

