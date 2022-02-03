Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special delivery: 18th MUNS sustain deterrence

    Special delivery: 18th MUNS sustain deterrence

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Vaughn Piwowarski-Mason, 18th Munitions Squadron munitions technician, helps Senior Airman Hector Escalante, 18th MUNS Tactical Air-munitions Rapid Response Package crew chief, move pallets of munitions, while executing a TARRP training during a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. Readiness exercises are an essential part of ensuring U.S. Airmen are prepared to respond to any potential contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 09:47
    Photo ID: 7081225
    VIRIN: 220302-F-GD090-0062
    Resolution: 8088x5392
    Size: 34.75 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special delivery: 18th MUNS sustain deterrence [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    bombs
    munitions
    18th MUNS
    Indo-PACOM

