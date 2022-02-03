Special delivery: 18th MUNS sustain deterrence

Senior Airman Vaughn Piwowarski-Mason, 18th Munitions Squadron munitions technician, helps Senior Airman Hector Escalante, 18th MUNS Tactical Air-munitions Rapid Response Package crew chief, move pallets of munitions, while executing a TARRP training during a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. Readiness exercises are an essential part of ensuring U.S. Airmen are prepared to respond to any potential contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

